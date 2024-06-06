Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,786 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.63. 310,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,686. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

