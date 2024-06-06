Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,089 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.30. 20,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,496. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

