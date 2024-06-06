Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $760,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $219.54. 151,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

