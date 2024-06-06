Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,842 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 346,522 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

