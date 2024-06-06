Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 20,641.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 220,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.31. 42,381,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,583,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

