Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes $9.81 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 7.2% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 1,100,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

