Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Trane Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $11.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $323.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $338.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

