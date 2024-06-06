TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -397.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,691.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,196 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.