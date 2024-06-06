Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35. 219,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,230,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.