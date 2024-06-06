Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 4.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 3,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 23,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Trilogy Metals Stock Up 3.0 %
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals
In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$26,192.46. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
