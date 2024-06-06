Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TCOM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trip.com Group Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.44. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.