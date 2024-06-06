Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.44. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

