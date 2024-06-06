TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $232.02 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,912,745 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,912,745.2874985 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.19808384 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $29,151,537.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

