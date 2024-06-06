U.S. Gold’s (USAU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

