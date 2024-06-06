Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $68.21. 9,780,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,900,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

