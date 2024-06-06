UBS Group Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $97.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 791,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,396. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

