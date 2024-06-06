UBS Group Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $56.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of SMAR traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.14. 4,975,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 908.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

