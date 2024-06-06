UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.19. 195,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

