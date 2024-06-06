Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR) Insider Acquires £5,500 in Stock

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Doherty bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,046.76).

Patrick Doherty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Patrick Doherty bought 125,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,015.37).

On Monday, March 25th, Patrick Doherty acquired 150,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,374.76).

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -516.25.

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company operates as a mineral exploration company in Ireland. The company focuses on the exploration for deposits of Irish type carbonate hosted copper/lead/zinc, and silver mineral deposits in the Irish midlands Orefield. Its flagship property is the Kilmallock block covering an area of approximately 137 square kilometers located in the Limerick Province.

