United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.20)-$0.20 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 10.2 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

