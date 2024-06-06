United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.8 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.20)-$0.20 EPS.

UNFI stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.61. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

