United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.20

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and traded as low as $61.05. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 5,309 shares.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $180.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31.

Institutional Trading of United States Commodity Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.35% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

