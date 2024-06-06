UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,303. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $460.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.29 and a 200-day moving average of $508.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

