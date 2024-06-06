Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 70,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,537. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Realty Income Trust
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.