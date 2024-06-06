Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 70,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,537. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

