Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Upbound Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 147,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,089. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

