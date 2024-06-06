Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Upbound Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 147,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,089. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
