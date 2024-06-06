Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Urbanfund Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$42.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87.

Get Urbanfund alerts:

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.