US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $58.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.22.

NYSE USFD opened at $53.20 on Monday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in US Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

