US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $21,384,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.