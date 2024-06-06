USDX [Kava] Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $296,987.06 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and $296,987.06 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,773.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00698181 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00088635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81906217 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $280,785.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.