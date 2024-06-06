Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.32% of Vail Resorts worth $188,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its 200-day moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.63 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

