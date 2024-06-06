Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.25% of Vail Resorts worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.95. 586,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.63 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.34 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.