Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 367,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

