Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,606. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

