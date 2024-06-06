Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,450,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 734.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.74. The stock had a trading volume of 239,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,737. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average is $243.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

