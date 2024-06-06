Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,256,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,384,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $491.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $492.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

