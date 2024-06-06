Vawter Financial Ltd. Acquires 95 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.25. 9,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $140.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

