Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,360 Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned 21.80% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVMA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $56.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

