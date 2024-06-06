Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,360 Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned 21.80% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVMA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.
Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $56.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.
Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Profile
The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.