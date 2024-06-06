Vawter Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.43. 21,338,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,210. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $492.18. The firm has a market cap of $445.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

