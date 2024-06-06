Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 27 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $837.29. 2,107,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,611. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $432.34 and a 1 year high of $846.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $773.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $795.76 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

