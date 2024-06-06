Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $687.50

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $687.50 and last traded at $687.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $687.50.

Venator Materials Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

