Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 165,642 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

