Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.97 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $50.72 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001814 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

