Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

