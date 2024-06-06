Vertcoin Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $17,374.45 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,142.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00699509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00120045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00230153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00089490 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,541,297 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

