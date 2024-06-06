Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556,312 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Vertex Energy worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 1,412,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

