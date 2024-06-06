Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $34.00. Vertex shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 181,375 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Vertex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VERX

Vertex Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 798.25, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,152.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,070,004. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vertex by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vertex by 14.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.