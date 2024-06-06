Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

VSCO stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 328,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

