Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Trading Down 0.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212.80 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.73). 4,329,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,847,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.20 ($2.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.28. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

