WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $57,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 1,577,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

