Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 51.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

