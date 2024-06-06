Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $125.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

SIG opened at $106.78 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,974.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,974.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

